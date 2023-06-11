JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Raise Objections Till June 12

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the JEE Advanced answer key today on June 11, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check and download their provisional answer key 2023 by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

In order to download the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced answer key, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise their objections against the JEE Advanced provisional answer key by tomorrow, June 12, till 5 pm. IIT Guwahati will release the final answer key after considering the candidate's feedback on June 18.

JEE Advanced Answer Keys - Direct Links

JEE Advanced Answer Key for Paper 1 Click Here JEE Advanced Answer Key for Paper 2 Click Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the important date and time related to the JEE Advanced Exam 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Time JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key June 11, 2023 10 am Last date to send feedback on provisional answer keys June 12, 2023 5 pm JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2023 June 18, 2023 10 am Declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2023 June 18, 2023 10 am

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 answer key online?

The direct link to download the JEE Advanced provisional answer key is available on the official portal. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the answer key in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download JEE Advanced provisional answer keys available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window having the JEE Advanced answer key in the form of a PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details and print a hard copy for future use

How to raise objections against JEE Advanced answer key 2023?

Candidates who have any queries with the provisional answer key can raise their objections against it by submitting feedback through the candidate's portal. Candidates can send their feedback from June 11 to 12, 2023, till 5 pm. As per the schedule, the examination authority will release the final answer key and JEE Advanced result 2023 on June 18, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

