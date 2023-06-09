  1. Home
JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet Releases at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati has released the response sheets of the candidates today. They are required to use their necessary login credentials to download the JEE Advanced response sheets 2023. Check steps here

Updated: Jun 9, 2023 18:07 IST
JEE Advanced Response Sheet Released, Direct link here
JEE Advanced Response Sheet Released, Direct link here
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has released the recorded response sheets of JEE Advanced exam today in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam that was conducted on June 4 can check and download their response sheets from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. 

In order to download the response sheets, candidates need to enter necessary login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and contact number in the login window.

Out of the 9,05,590 candidates who took the JEE (Main), a total of 2.62 lakh qualified to take the JEE (Advanced) out of which 1.9 lakh registered for the exam.

Earlier, there provisional answer keys of JEE advanced exam will be released on June 11, whereas candidates who have queries or doubts in the answer keys can challenge their responses from June 11 to 12. 

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023 - Link 1

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023 - Link 2

 

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates of the important events related to the JEE Advanced exam 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Availability of JEE Advance Response Sheet 2023

June 9, 2023

Online display of provisional answer keys 

June 11, 2023

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys

June 11 to 12, 2023

Declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2023

June 18, 2023

Check JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure here

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet online? 

The response sheet of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam can be accessed online once available.  They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download it online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now, look for the JEE Advanced response sheet link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen, enter all the details as asked in the provided space

Step 4: The JEE Advanced response sheet 2023 will be displayed in the form of a pdf file

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future reference

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023 

According to the given schedule, the provisional JEE Advanced answer key  will be made available on June 11. Candidates who have queries and doubts about the responses can send their feedback and comments from June 11 to 12, 2023. The final answer keys and the JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the official website, after considering the candidate's feedback.

