CUET UG 2023: Phase 6 Exams Until June 17, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Exams: According to a recent notification released, the CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted until June 17, 2023. The National Testing Agency released a notification regarding the exam dates on June 8, 2023. According to the notification issued, due to the large number of registered candidates in a few of the cities, the CUET UG 2023 exams have been extended. The admit card and exam city slip for the extended exams will be available soon.

It must be noted that this is the final phase of the CUET UG 2023 exams. As per the notification, all those candidates who have not been issued the admit card and exam city slip yet or for any of the exams opted have not been scheduled will be conducted in Phase 6 which will be held from June 12 to 17, 2023. The buffer dates for the final phase are June 21, 22, and 23, 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Exam Data

National Testing Agency began the CUET UG 2023 exams on May 21, 2023. Until now, NTA has conducted five phases of the examination. Check the complete data below.

Examination Phase Dates of Examination No. of Candidates







Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2023 Phase 1 May 21, 22, 23, 24, 2023 8.05 lacs Phase 2 May 25, 26, 27, 28, 2023 6.73 lacs Phase 3 May 29, 30, 31, and June 1, 2, 2023 8.60 lacs Phase 4 June 5, 6, 7, 8 2023 1.73 lacs Phase 5 June 9, 10, 11, 2023 1.27 lacs

CUET UG 2023 Phase 5 Admit Card

The admit cards for the CUET UG 2023 phase 5 exams have been released. Candidates appearing for the exams from June 9 to 11, 2023 can visit the official website of NTA-CUET 2023 to download the admit card.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Phase 5 Admit Card - Direct Link

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: DU UG PG Admissions to Begin Soon, Check Details Here