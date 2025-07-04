Maharashtra Announces Merit-Based Admissions & Uniform Policy for BARTI, SARTHI, and Other Institutes

MUMBAI: In a statement to the Legislative Council on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that admission to a variety of courses offered by organizations like the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti), and the Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute (ARTI) will now only be given on the basis of merit.
Additionally, a consistent policy will be put into place for these institutions' admissions processes, general and international scholarships, and student enrollment.
A focus on employment-oriented courses and transparency
In response to questions from members Abhijit Vanjari and Sanjay Khodke, Ajit Pawar provided important data regarding state-sponsored educational programs. He pointed out that the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Sanstha (Sarathi) offered scholarships and other benefits to about three lakh students between 2018 and 2025. But only 1% of these students, or about 3,000, chose to pursue higher education programs like PhDs, which worried him.
The amount of money spent by the government on these students—nearly Rs.280 crore, or Rs.30 lakh on average per student—attracted major attention. This discovery led to a demand for a more effective, job-focused method of choosing students and courses.
Establishment of a High-Level Group
The state administration had previously established a powerful committee led by the chief secretary in response to mounting doubts regarding the efficacy of the current system. The group was entrusted with establishing a consistent, quality-focused policy across all four schools.
According to Ajit Pawar, the committee has turned in its findings, and an announcement on the final implementation decision would be made soon. Enhancing openness, allocating scholarships sensibly, and imposing restrictions on the number of students chosen for funding and international study are the main objectives of the proposed policy.
Making Sure State Resources Are Used Fairly
The administration hopes to maximize the utilization of public expenditures under the new framework and guarantee that state-sponsored programs benefit the most worthy and qualified pupils. It is anticipated that the reforms will improve the effectiveness and impact of Barti, Sarathi, Mahajyoti, and Arti's operations.
In line with the Social Justice Department's primary goal, Ajit Pawar expressed optimism that this merit-based approach will greatly improve educational performance and give more opportunities to kids who are actually in need.
