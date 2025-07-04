Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Maharashtra Announces Merit-Based Admissions & Uniform Policy for BARTI, SARTHI, and Other Institutes

MH New Admission Policy: Admissions to BARTI, SARTHI, MahaJyoti, and ARTI would now only be made on the basis of merit, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's announcement. International studies, scholarships, and admissions will all be governed by a consistent, open policy. Prioritizing employment-oriented courses and ensuring equitable utilization of public resources for worthy students are the goals.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 4, 2025, 11:39 IST
Maharashtra Announces New Policy
Maharashtra Announces New Policy
Register for Result Updates

MUMBAI: In a statement to the Legislative Council on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that admission to a variety of courses offered by organizations like the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti), and the Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute (ARTI) will now only be given on the basis of merit.

Additionally, a consistent policy will be put into place for these institutions' admissions processes, general and international scholarships, and student enrollment.

A focus on employment-oriented courses and transparency

In response to questions from members Abhijit Vanjari and Sanjay Khodke, Ajit Pawar provided important data regarding state-sponsored educational programs. He pointed out that the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Sanstha (Sarathi) offered scholarships and other benefits to about three lakh students between 2018 and 2025. But only 1% of these students, or about 3,000, chose to pursue higher education programs like PhDs, which worried him.

The amount of money spent by the government on these students—nearly Rs.280 crore, or Rs.30 lakh on average per student—attracted major attention. This discovery led to a demand for a more effective, job-focused method of choosing students and courses.

Establishment of a High-Level Group

The state administration had previously established a powerful committee led by the chief secretary in response to mounting doubts regarding the efficacy of the current system. The group was entrusted with establishing a consistent, quality-focused policy across all four schools.

According to Ajit Pawar, the committee has turned in its findings, and an announcement on the final implementation decision would be made soon. Enhancing openness, allocating scholarships sensibly, and imposing restrictions on the number of students chosen for funding and international study are the main objectives of the proposed policy.

Related Stories

Making Sure State Resources Are Used Fairly

The administration hopes to maximize the utilization of public expenditures under the new framework and guarantee that state-sponsored programs benefit the most worthy and qualified pupils. It is anticipated that the reforms will improve the effectiveness and impact of Barti, Sarathi, Mahajyoti, and Arti's operations.

In line with the Social Justice Department's primary goal, Ajit Pawar expressed optimism that this merit-based approach will greatly improve educational performance and give more opportunities to kids who are actually in need.


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News