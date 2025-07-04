Maharashtra Announces Merit-Based Admissions & Uniform Policy for BARTI, SARTHI, and Other Institutes

MUMBAI: In a statement to the Legislative Council on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that admission to a variety of courses offered by organizations like the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti), and the Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute (ARTI) will now only be given on the basis of merit.

Additionally, a consistent policy will be put into place for these institutions' admissions processes, general and international scholarships, and student enrollment.

A focus on employment-oriented courses and transparency

In response to questions from members Abhijit Vanjari and Sanjay Khodke, Ajit Pawar provided important data regarding state-sponsored educational programs. He pointed out that the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Sanstha (Sarathi) offered scholarships and other benefits to about three lakh students between 2018 and 2025. But only 1% of these students, or about 3,000, chose to pursue higher education programs like PhDs, which worried him.