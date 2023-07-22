Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2023 last date extended again, check revised schedule

Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again revised the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) schedule for BSc nursing programmes. As per the new dates, now candidates can register till July 25. They can apply for MH BSc nursing counselling 2023 on the official website: cetcell.net.in/NURSING-2023. Earlier, the last date to register for BSc nursing courses was July 20. “Candidate's should ascetrain their eligibility as per Information Brochure before applying for the Centralized Admission Process,” the CET cell said in an official notice.
Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Dates 2023
Candidates can go through the table to know the revised schedule of MHT BSc Nursing:
|
Events
|
Date
|
Online registration and submission of CAP application form (Session Applied)
|
Up to July 25 till 11:59 pm
|
Payment of registration fees through online payment gateway. (Non-Refundable)
|
Up to July 26 till 11:59 pm
|
Uploading of all required coloured scan original documents in PDF file after successful payment
|
Up to July 27 till 11:59 pm
|
Online verification of documents
|
Up to July 31
How to register for MAH BSc Nursing CAP Counselling?
The registration link for the counselling process is available online. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for Maharashtra BSc Nursing counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.net.in/NURSING-2023
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter asked details
Step 4: Login and fill out the MAH BSc Nursing counselling application form, allotment details
Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission link
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the form
Documents required for MH BSc nursing admissions 2023
Candidates must have the below-mentioned documents with them while applying for admission:
- Application form
- Admit Card
- Any photo ID proof (Aadhar Card / Driving license / PAN Card / Passport)
- MH BSc Nursing CET result
- SSC (or equivalent) Marksheet
- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate
- HSC (or equivalent) marksheet
- HSC (or equivalent) passing certificate
- Nationality certificate, valid passport, Class 12 school leaving certificate
- Caste certificate
Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2023: CAP Round 1 Online Option Submission Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here