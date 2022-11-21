Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: MSBSHSE Extends Class 12 Registration Deadline

Maharashtra 12 Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date to register for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/Class 12 exam 2023. As per the extended dates, the students can register for Maharashtra 12 board exam till 25th November without paying any late fees.

Earlier the last date to fill up online MSBSHSE Class 12th exam form was 15th November 2022 but due to some technical glitch in the website, the application form for the class 12 board exam can not be filled out online for four-five days therefore, the officials decided to extend the deadline.

How To Register for Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023?

To register for MSBSHSE class 12th, students will have to fill out the exam forms through the SARAL database. Students who wish to appear for the Maharashtra 12th February-March 2023 board exams can fill out the forms online with the help of their respective schools/ colleges and pay the fees to confirm their registration. They will have to enter all the asked details, upload the specified documents, pay the fees and submit the form.

Also, the MSBSHSE has asked schools/colleges to withdraw the online challan and pay the application fee at the bank by 12th December 2022. The board has stated in its official notice that no further extension will be given to the students for the submission of the Maharashtra HSC board exam application form with regular fees as well as with late fees.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Dates

As per media updates, the class 12 (HSC) exam will likely begin in February. The Maharashtra Board has released a tentative schedule for both MSBSHSE 10th and 12th exams. This is the first time the state education board has released the timetables almost six months in advance. However, the dates are tentative and official notification is still awaited. The Maharashtra HSC exams will be held tentatively from 21st February to 20th March. The schedule can be downloaded from - mahahsscboard.in.

