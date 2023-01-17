    Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

    The Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam results have been declared by the official board on January 16, 2023. School students who participated in the Drawing Exam will now be able to check their results on the Directorate of Arts portal for the year 2023. Check the direct link given below. 

    Maharashtra Drawing Exam Result Declared
    Maharashtra Schools: The Directorate of Art of the Maharashtra state has recently announced the drawing exam result for intermediate classes on January 16, 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the drawing exam that was held the previous year can view and download their respective results from the official portal of the Directorate of Arts (DOA), Government of Maharashtra. 

    As per the latest notification, the result of the intermediate drawing examination can be checked by logging in to their accounts. The Maharashtra exam schedule stated that the drawing exam for intermediate classes was conducted on September 30 and October 1, 2023. Moreover, the exam was held in offline mode at various centres and it continued for two hours. 

    Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023 - Check Here

    Steps to View Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam 2023 Result

    Candidates who registered themselves and also gave the above-mentioned drawing test in 2022 now have the chance to check their results. On January 16, 2023, the Directorate of Arts under the Maharashtra Government released the results on their website. Here are a few steps to follow in order to check and further download the result 2023. 

    Step 1 - Open the main webpage of DOA - dge.doamh.in

    Step 2 - Then click on the “Result” tab available on the home page

    Step 3 - Another window will be opened

    Step 4 - Click on the official link namely “Intermediate Drawing Result 2023”

    Step 5 - There you will be asked to enter your seat number

    Step 6 - The result will appear on the screen

    Step 7 - Download it for future needs

    The intermediate drawing exam was organized into two different shifts i.e. the morning shift which was from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and another was the afternoon shift starting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Also, those candidates who qualify for the exam will receive certificates from the allotted institution. They are advised to visit the official webpage of the Directorate of Arts for further information regarding their exams. 

