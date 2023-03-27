Maharashtra MCA CET 2023 Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

MAH MCA CET 2023: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is all set to conduct the MAH MCA CET exam today, March 27, 2023. Those candidates who are appearing for the MAH MCA CET exam 2023 can check and download their MCA CET admit card from the official website- mcacet2023.mahacet.org.

As per the recent updates, the MAH MCA CET will be conducted for 200 marks and will have MCQ-based questions with a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates who are appearing for the MAH MCA CET 2023 examination are required to enter the respective details i.e. registration number/roll number, password/ date of birth to download the MAH MCA CET Hall ticket 2023.

MCA CET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

MCA CET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates are advised to carry their MCA CET 2023 admit card along with the other important documents mentioned in the instructions to their test centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without MCA CET 2023 admit card. It is also advisable for the candidates to read all the details mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the MCA CET examination 2023.

What are the Details Mentioned on the MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023?

The Maharashtra MCA CET admit card 2023 is an important document that has to be carried to the test centre. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the MAH MCA CET hall ticket will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Registration Number

Photograph of the candidate

Candidate's signature

Date of the MAH MCA CET 2023 examination

Examination Day of MAH MCA CET 2023

Time of the examination

MAH MCA CET 2023 Exam Centre

MAH MCA CET 2023 Important Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the MCA CET 2023 exam to get admission into various Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in Maharashtra are required to go through the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Candidates must report to their respective test centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the MAH MCA CET 2023 exam 2023

Candidates are required to bring their MCA CET 2023 hall ticket along with other important documents to the test centre.

Do not carry any kind of electronic items including Smartphones, Digital watches, or Calculators inside the exam hall.

Also Read: MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org