    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List to be announced today. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 counselling for the colleges in Maharashtra can visit the official website or click on the link available here to check the merit list. 

    Updated: Oct 25, 2022 09:55 IST
    Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022
    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) candidates today. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List will be available after 6:30 PM on October 25, 2022. 

    The notification released the schedule for the subsequent CAP rounds for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling and the CAP schedule for AYUSH counselling will be announced on the official website soon. 

    The Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the  link online, candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional list through the link available here.

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    Details Given on Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List

    The Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional merit list will include the rank of the students eligible for the counselling procedure. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List will have a chance in being considered for the seat allocation process.

    What after NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List

    After the NEET UG 2022, Provisional Merit List is announced the CAP Round - 1 Selection List will be announced on October 28, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 1 Selection list can complete the admissions by visiting the allotted colleges from October 29, to November 4, 2022. 

