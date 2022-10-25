Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) candidates today. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List will be available after 6:30 PM on October 25, 2022.

The notification released the schedule for the subsequent CAP rounds for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling and the CAP schedule for AYUSH counselling will be announced on the official website soon.

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the link online, candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional list through the link available here.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

Details Given on Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List

The Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional merit list will include the rank of the students eligible for the counselling procedure. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List will have a chance in being considered for the seat allocation process.

What after NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List

After the NEET UG 2022, Provisional Merit List is announced the CAP Round - 1 Selection List will be announced on October 28, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 1 Selection list can complete the admissions by visiting the allotted colleges from October 29, to November 4, 2022.

