Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Selection List Out; Steps to Download Here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the undergraduate selection list for the stray vacancy round. Those who participated in MHT NEET UG Counselling 2023 for admission to state medical, and dental colleges can check the stray vacancy allotment result on the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

According to the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats must report to the allocated institute by tomorrow: September 20, 2023 (5.30 PM). Maharashtra NEET 2023 selection list comprises All India Rank, NEET roll number, name, form number, category, gender, allotted college, marks, and quota.

“Candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled,” according to CET cell.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Selection List

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT NEET selection list

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Search for the name and download the PDF

Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out a few mandatory files for verification below:

NEET UG 2023 scorecard

NEET UG 2023 admit card

Maharashtra NEET application form print

Class 10, 12 mark sheet

Valid ID Proof

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

