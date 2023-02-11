Maharashtra NMMS 2023 Result Released, Check at nmmsmsce.in

Maharashtra NMMS 2023: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has officially declared the results of the National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme Exam (NMMS) of 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to view and download the NMMS 2023 results on the official website.

Moreover, in order to check their results, the candidates are required to submit their details such as their valid seat number and mother’s name. The National Scholarship Scheme is only for those students who are studying in the 8th class and belong to the Economically Weaker Category.

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2023 - View Here

How to Check NMMS 2023 Result

Students of Class 8th who appeared for the Maharashtra NMMS 2023 exam can check their respective results posted on the website. Here are a few easy steps to download your result.

Step 1 - Open the NMMS website link - nmmsmsce.in

Step 2 - Then click on the “Result” section given on the homepage

Step 3 - A new page will be opened where you will have to enter your details

Step 4 - Provide your seat number along with your mother’s name

Step 5 - The NMMS 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download your result PDF and retain it for future purposes

NMMS 2023 Result Correction Window

The Maharashtra State Council announced on February 10, 2023 (Friday) that the NMMS results can be checked by going through the main page. The state council further informed that the online application window is available till February 17, 2023, for correction in the result card. The changes will only be allowed if there is any error in the spelling of the student's name, father's name, surname, and mother's name. It is to be noted that the full name will not be changed under any circumstances.

Also, changes or modifications in the candidate’s date of birth, caste, aadhaar card, etc are not allowed. The official circular also mentioned that any amendments sent by any means other than online applications (by post, face, or email), as well as amendments/applications received after the prescribed deadline, will not be considered by the council.

After considering the changes made by the committee, the list of shortlisted candidates will be announced on the official website. In addition to this, the qualifying marks for the candidates to pass the exam are 40 per cent in both subjects for the General category whereas 32% is for those students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and disability categories.

NMMS Questions Cancelled

The Maharashtra state council stated that some questions were cancelled in the sections including Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) subjects and total marks have been allotted in the proportion of 90 marks. Please refer to the following table to check all the questions that were decided to be cancelled.

Subject Name Language Medium No. of Questions Cancelled Mental Ability Test (MAT) All Mediums 3 Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada 2 Gujarati, English 2 Urdu 6

Also Read: Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Konkan Authorities Initiate Copy Mukt Awareness Drive, Check Details Here