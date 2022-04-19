Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct link

Maharashtra Open School 2022 Result: As per media reports, the Maharashtra Open School Results 2022 have been declared on the official website. An official confirmation on the same is yet awaited. The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling - MSBOS has announced the results for the Class 5 and Class 8 students. Candidates can check their results through the link available on the official website - msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in.

The Maharashtra Open School exams for the class 5 and 8 students were conducted from December 30, 2021, to January 8, 2022, across all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra Open School Class 5 and 8 results 2022 through the direct link provided below.

MSBOS Class 5 and 8 Results 2022

Maharashtra Open School 2022 Result Date and Time

Events Specifications Date of Result 20th April 2022 Time 11 AM

Maharashtra State Open School Exam 2022

Maharashtra Open School exams 2022 for Class 5 and 8 were conducted from 30th December 2021 to 8th January 2022. The exams were held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) namely, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

Maharashtra State Open School Pass Certificate

As per the official release, the official pass certificates for Class 5 and students enrolled with Maharashtra State Open School will be made available and released in due course of time. MSBOS or MSOS was formed in 2018 for students who are active in sports and other extra-curricular activities and are unable to attend school regularly.

MSBOS was also started for students and people who had to drop out of school and are looking to complete their education. During the formation, it was stated that MSBOS will also conduct exams for Classes 10 and 12, however currently, only Classes 5 and 8 are included in MSBOS.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022

As of now there has been no update regarding the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022 date, however, as per sources, they have indicated that the state board might declare the results by mid-May 2022. Students should note that it is not confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune. With more than 16.5 lakh students appearing for the SSC Exam and Nearly 14 lakh students appearing for the HSC Exam 2022 of the Maharashtra Board, completing the evaluation work will take about a month.

