Maharashtra Rain Alert: Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Schools ordered to be closed tomorrow amid Heavy Rain

Maharashtra Rain Alert: With heavy rain lashing part of Maharashtra, normal life has been greatly impacted in the last week. Now, with IMD predicting heavy downpour in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad regions, the district administration and municipal corporations have ordered the closure of schools in the region. The local administration in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad districts have decided to announce a school holiday tomorrow - 14th July 2022 in the wake of the IMD’s warning of torrential rains lashing the region. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of the students, who might get impacted due to the heavy downpour that is expected in these districts.

Schools in #Pune will remain closed on Thursday, 14th July.

As a preventive safety measure, and with heavy rainfall predicted for tomorrow, all kindergarten, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in #Pune will remain closed.

— Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) July 13, 2022

Formal Orders Issued to School Principal

To avoid any confusion or misinformation, the district administration has issued formal letters and order to school principals confirming the announcement of a holiday for 14th July 2022. The letter mentions that the order applies to all schools i.e., government, government-aided and private schools of both Maharashtra as well as CBSE Board. Furthermore, the letter also clarifies that school closure will apply to students of all classes.

The formal press release issued by PMC - Pune Municipal Corporation reads "As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits.”

IMD Warns of Long Wet Spell in Pune

Pune weather in the last few days has seen incessant rainfall that has thrown normal life out of gear. Recently, Pune Meteorological Department also issued a forecast for Heavy Rain in the district in the coming days. Incessant rain fall in the last few days has caused waterlogging in several low-lying parts of the city. As per IMD’s prediction, the wet spell in the district is likely to continue for a few more days.

