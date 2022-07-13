    Maharashtra Rain Alert: Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Schools ordered to be closed tomorrow amid Heavy Rain

    Maharashtra Rain Alert: Amid heavy rains lashing parts of Maharashtra State, the local administration of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have ordered schools to remain closed for tomorrow - 14th July 2022. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy torrential rain for next 24 hours in the region.

    Updated: Jul 13, 2022 18:15 IST
    Maharashtra Rain Alert: Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Schools Closed
    Maharashtra Rain Alert: Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Schools Closed

    Maharashtra Rain Alert: With heavy rain lashing part of Maharashtra, normal life has been greatly impacted in the last week. Now, with IMD predicting heavy downpour in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad regions, the district administration and municipal corporations have ordered the closure of schools in the region. The local administration in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad districts have decided to announce a school holiday tomorrow - 14th July 2022 in the wake of the IMD’s warning of torrential rains lashing the region. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and well-being of the students, who might get impacted due to the heavy downpour that is expected in these districts.

    Formal Orders Issued to School Principal

    To avoid any confusion or misinformation, the district administration has issued formal letters and order to school principals confirming the announcement of a holiday for 14th July 2022. The letter mentions that the order applies to all schools i.e., government, government-aided and private schools of both Maharashtra as well as CBSE Board. Furthermore, the letter also clarifies that school closure will apply to students of all classes.

    The formal press release issued by PMC - Pune Municipal Corporation reads "As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits.”

    IMD Warns of Long Wet Spell in Pune

    Pune weather in the last few days has seen incessant rainfall that has thrown normal life out of gear. Recently, Pune Meteorological Department also issued a forecast for Heavy Rain in the district in the coming days. Incessant rain fall in the last few days has caused waterlogging in several low-lying parts of the city. As per IMD’s prediction, the wet spell in the district is likely to continue for a few more days.

    Also Read: ICAI CA Result 2022 Date Confirmed: CA Final Results for May Exams to be Declared on 15th July at icai.org

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories