Maharashtra Rainfall: Schools Closed in Raigad Due to Heavy Rainfall, Check Details Here

Maharashtra Rainfall Schools Closed: Schools and colleges in Raigad, Maharashtra will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall. According to recent reports, the state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges amidst the heavy rainfall occurring in the region.

According to reports, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar and Raigad districts and an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri districts today. The IMD has forecard heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations resulting in an orange alert in Mumbai and a red alert in Palghar, Raida until July 19, 2023.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall recording an average rainfall of 88.24 mm.

IMD has also alerted Palghar and Thane districts until July 20, 2023, and Raigad will be on orange alert until July 21, 2023. Palghar district collector has warned citizens to not venture out and stay indoors.

Schools Closed in Other Regions

According to media reports, the IMD Hyderabad issued a heavy rainfall warning in several districts in Telangana on July 20 and 21, 2023. Based on the predictions of rainfall for today and tomorrow, the government is expected to order the closure of schools in the state. Details regarding the same will be updated by officials.

Schools in Delhi have also remained closed until July 18, 2023, due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna.

Also Read: Telangana schools likely to close tomorrow due to heavy rain alert, get details here