Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 DECLARED at bse-ap-gov.in Know Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Results Grading System Passing Marks Here

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 @ 12 PM DECLARED:

AP SSC Results 2022 have finally been announced by the board officials. The AP Class 10 Manabadi Results 2022 were announced by the Education Minister along with the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates will be able to check AP Class 10 Results 2022 through the link which will be made available on the official website. Students can also check the AP SSC Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

Andhra Pradesh Board will declare the AP SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 exams today - 6th June 2022 - Monday. Earlier, the AP 10th Result 2022 for SSC Exams were to be declared on Saturday but were deferred till Monday due to technical problems or errors. At the time of postponement, the BSEAP officials announced that the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results will be declared at 12 PM on Monday.

Like previous years, the Manabadi AP 10th Result 2022 will be declared online and made available to the students via the official website bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to this, to ensure quick and easy availability of AP SSC Results 2022, the board will also publish the same on results.jagranjosh.com. A direct link to the page where AP 10th Results will be available first, is placed below as well.

AP SSC Result 2022 Grading System - Know Marks-wise Grade You Might Get

With an attempt to reduce the competition among the students and ease the exam stress upon Class 10 students, the Board will declare the AP 10th Result 2022 grade-wise. This means that the AP Class 10 Results 2022 marks memo will contain grade against each of the subject, showcasing the performance of the students in the exam. With just few hours left for Manabadi AP SSC Results, it is important for students to know the grading system that will be followed for results being declared today.

GRADE MARKS A1 91-100 marks A2 81-90 marks B1 71-80 marks B2 61-70 marks C1 51-60 marks C2 41-50 marks D 35-40 marks E Below 35 Marks

The best grade that a student can obtain the AP SSC Result 2022 is A1 which indicates that they have scored between 91 and 100 marks in that subject. On the flip-side, E is the lowest grade which is awarded to students who score below 35 marks and fail in the exam.

How to Know If You Have Passed in AP 10th Result 2022?

According to the grade system listed above, the best grade that a student can obtain the AP SSC Result 2022 is A1 which indicates that they have scored between 91 and 100 marks in that subject. On the flip-side, E is the lowest grade which is awarded to students who score below 35 marks and fail in the exam. Therefore, a student needs to score a minimum of 35 marks to clear the exam. Students who fail in less than two subjects will be eligible to appear for the Compartment exam or Supplementary Exam to be held in the coming months. For students who fail in more than 2 subjects will have to repeat an entire year and appear for the AP SSC Exam 2022 next year.

