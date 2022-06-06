Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Today: Know How to Obtain Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Marks Memo @bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Today: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the AP SSC Results 2022 on the official websote today. According to Media Reports, AP SSC Results 2022 will be announced at 11 AM by the officials. Students will be provided with the link to check the AP SSC Results 2022 Here.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 8:40 AM

AP SSC Results 2022 Today: Finally, the D-day is here for 6.25 lakh students awaiting the AP 10th Result 2022. After being postponed on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022 for the annual SSC Exam. As per the details shared by the AP Board, a total of 6,21,799 students appeared for the Class 10 exam held from 2nd to 13th May 2022.

Of the total number students appeared for the exam, 3,02,474 are girls and 3,63,000 are boys. Today, all of these students will receive their Manabadi SSC Result 2022 in the form of marks memo or digital marksheet. The AP Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared online at 12 PM and made available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Once declared, students will also be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 via the direct link provided below:

How to obtain Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Marks Memo?

AP SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students will be declared by the Board in the form of a digital scorecard which will be made available online on the official website. The AP SSC Result Marksheet is also known as marks memo which consists of the subject-wise score obtained by the students in the Class 10 annual board exams.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Marks Memo will be made available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. In order to obtain the marks memo for AP SSC Result 2022, students will need to enter the following details: District, Mandal, School and Name of the Candidate.

Details to be checked in AP SSC Result 2022 Marksheet

After checking the AP SSC Result 2022 online, students need to download the marks memo which will contain important information about the student as well as their performance in different subjects as well in the overall exam. The AP SSC Result Marksheet contains the following details:

Name

Personal Details

Exam dates, school name

Total

Percentage and Grade Calculation

Pass/ Fail status

Students should note that the AP SSC Result 2022 marksheet contains grade status showcasing their performance in the exam. The highest grade that a student can secure in AP SSC Result 2022 is A1 which covers 91 to 100 marks. On the other hand, at the lower end of the specturm is D which is awarded to students who secure overall marks between 35 and 40. BSEAP also awards Grade E to students who have failed in the exam and need to reappear for it. Students failing in more than two subjects will need to reappear next year.

