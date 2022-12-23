Mandatory Participation in District Residency Programme For All Medical Students, Check Details Here

National Medical Commission: National Medical Commission announced today December 23, 2022, that medical students pursuing MD and MS programmes will have to undertake the position or responsibility at a district hospital for a period of three months. This is mandatory for UG and PG students implemented from the 2021 batch onwards.

As per the official letter by NMC to the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education of all States and Union Territories and the Principal/Dean of all the medical colleges/Medical Institutions of India, the District Residency Programme (DRP) is also necessary for students admitted to several private medical colleges and deemed universities.

The decision to conduct the DRP event has been taken by the National Level Steering Committee managed by the President of the Post-graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), as declared by NMC asking all the concerned authorities to take necessary action accordingly.

Community Health Centre Initiative

As far as the district hospitals are concerned, it comprises Community Health Centres (CHC) at Taluka Level subject to the condition that it is a public sector/ government-funded hospital. Further, it should be of not less than 100 beds with facility/ staff for the designated specialities, as told by NMC.

It also concluded that the DRP being a new initiative, will be flexible based on the requirements and necessary modifications in the regulations can be suggested. Also, resident doctors will be provided accommodation or stay within the campus of the district hospital or within a distance of 2-3 km so that the doctors are available on call.

This arrangement has to be granted by the concerned State Authority and Union Territory, as emphasized in the NMC letter. It stated that the representations have been received from various students who have taken admissions in the year 2020. These students are reportedly seeking exemption from DRP because of their upcoming final year examinations.

PGMER 2000 Provisions

The Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation of the year 2000 (PGMER-2000) provides for a duration of 3 months, the District Residency Programme (DRP) in the district health system for Postgraduate students of broad speciality.

According to the NMC letter, these provisions were added by notification dated September 16, 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DRP has not been able to be implemented till now.

The regulative directions stated that the District Residency Programme has been made mandatory in all district hospitals for about three months. PG Students will be deployed on a rotation basis in their third, fourth or fifth semesters respectively.

