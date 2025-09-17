RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

Manipur School Holiday: Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Floods

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 17, 2025, 09:14 IST

Schools, Colleges other educational institutions closed for second consecutive day today, September 17 in Manipur due to heavy rain and floods. The decision has been taken considering the landlsides triggered by heavy rainfall in Pmphal valley. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Manipur School holiday Announced
Manipur School holiday Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • School Holiday announced for all government and private schools scross the state
  • Schools, colleges closed since September 16 due to prevailing weather conditions
  • Notification regarding reopenoing of schools to be issued soon

Manipur School Holiday:All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Manipur are closed today due to heavy rainfall and floods. Schools are being closed for the second consecutive day due to the bad weather conditions in Imphal valley and other parts of the state. 

As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall for 2 days. University Director and Higher Education Department and Education (School) Department Directors have issued notifications. As per the notifications issued, in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities including all government, private and government-aided schools would remain closed today, September 17, 2025.

Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools and provisions for continuing classes for students.

Manipur Schools Closed on September 16

Manipur state governmnt announced school holiday for September 16 due to the incidences of floods and landslides in various districts, all schools in Manipur. As per the official notification, all schools including State Government, Central Government, Private schools, Government-aided and Government un-aided schools were closed on Tuesday, 16th September 2025.

Related Stories

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News