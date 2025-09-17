Manipur School Holiday: Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Floods

Manipur School Holiday:All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Manipur are closed today due to heavy rainfall and floods. Schools are being closed for the second consecutive day due to the bad weather conditions in Imphal valley and other parts of the state.

As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall for 2 days. University Director and Higher Education Department and Education (School) Department Directors have issued notifications. As per the notifications issued, in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities including all government, private and government-aided schools would remain closed today, September 17, 2025.