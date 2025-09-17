Manipur School Holiday: Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Floods

Key Points
- School Holiday announced for all government and private schools scross the state
- Schools, colleges closed since September 16 due to prevailing weather conditions
- Notification regarding reopenoing of schools to be issued soon
Manipur School Holiday:All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Manipur are closed today due to heavy rainfall and floods. Schools are being closed for the second consecutive day due to the bad weather conditions in Imphal valley and other parts of the state.
As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall for 2 days. University Director and Higher Education Department and Education (School) Department Directors have issued notifications. As per the notifications issued, in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities including all government, private and government-aided schools would remain closed today, September 17, 2025.
Considering the prevailing weather conditions resulting in floods and landslides, it is hereby informed that all Schools, Colleges and Universities in the State shall remain closed on Wednesday, 17th September 2025.— Government of Manipur (@govt_of_manipur) September 16, 2025
This measure is taken in the interest of the safety and… pic.twitter.com/1uikuwjRbf
Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools and provisions for continuing classes for students.
Manipur Schools Closed on September 16
