MAT Exam 2022: December PBT Registrations Close Today, Apply at mat.aima.in

MAT 2022 Registration: All India Management Association will close the registration window for MAT 2022 PBT Exam Registration and Application Process today. As per the dates given on the schedule, candidates interested in appearing for the MAT 2022 PBT Mode exam can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

MAT 2022 PBT mode examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022. The Admit Card for the PBT mode exam will be released online on December 6, 2022. Students who are yet to apply for the MAT 2022 PBT mode exam can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

MAT 2022 PBT mode Registration link is available on the official website. Students appearing for the PBT mode exam can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

MAT 2022 Registration - Click Here

How to Register for MAT 2022 PBT Exam

The MAT 2022 PBT mode exam registration link is available on the official website of AIMA MAT. To register candidates need to visit the website and complete the registration princess through the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the PBT Mode Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the Registration link provided and login to complete the application

Step 4: Login using the MAT 2022 ID and Password

Step 5: Upload all the documents and submit the MAT 2022 PBT Registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

What After MAT 2022 Applications

After the MAT 2022 Registration and application process is completed, candidates will be able to download the MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card. the link for students to download the admit card will be made available on the official website of MAT 2022. It is mandatory for candidates to complete the MAT 2022 registrations in order to be able to download the admit card.

