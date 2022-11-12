MAT Exam 2022: Registrations underway for December Session, Apply at mat.aima.in

MAT December 2022: All India Management Association has started the registration process for the MAT 2022 examinations to be held in December. Candidates interested in appearing for the MAT December 2022 Session can visit the official website of AIMA to complete the registration process.

The AIMA MAT 2022 December Session exams will be held in the PBT Mode on December 11, 2022. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to register for the December session exam is December 5, 2022. The admit card for the PBT exam will be available for download from December 6, 2022.

Candidates can register for the AIMA MAT 2022 December Session Examinations through the link available on the website - mat.aima.in. A direct link for students to complete the MAT 2022 Registrations is also available here.

Along with the CBT Exams, registrations are also underway for the CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams. The last date to register for CBT 1 is November 15, 2022, and the last date to register for CBT 2 is December 13, 2022. The CBT 1 exam will be conducted on November 20, 2022, while the CBT 2 exam will be conducted on December 17, 2022.

How to Register for MAT 2022 Exams

The registration link for the MAT 2022 Exams is available on the official website. To complete the registrations candidates are required to first visit the website and enter the required details in their name, registered email id, and other details in the link provided. Follow the steps given here to check the MAT 2022 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the MAT 2022 Registration link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to fill in the MAT 2022 Application form

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents in the link given

Step 6: Submit the MAT 2022 Application fee and click on the final submission

