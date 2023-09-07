MBOSE Class 9 Exam Timetable Announced, Check Schedule Here

MBOSE Class 9 Exam Schedule: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the class 9 exam schedule. Candidates can download the datesheet for the class 9 promotion exam on the official website. The MBOSE class 9 exams will be conducted in November 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exam and related details here.

MBOSE class 9 exams will be conducted from November 11, 2023 onwards. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. According to the instructions given, the exam hall will open at 9:30 am. The question papers will be distributed at 9:45 am, while the answer scripts will be distributed at 9:50 am. Schools have been advised to strictly follow the timetable as provided.

MBOSE class 9 exam timetable is available on the official website - mbose.in. Students can also check the complete schedule of the exam here.

MBOSE Class 9 Exam Timetable

Subject Date Time English November 16, 2023 10 am to 1 PM Indian Languages/Additional English November 17, 2023 10 am to 1 PM Mathematics November 20, 2023 10 am to 1 PM Social Science November 22, 2023 10 am to 1 PM Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject November 24, 2023 10 am to 1 PM Science and Technology November 27, 2023 10 am to 1 PM

MBOSE Class 9 Exam Instructions

The Indian language exams include Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo

The vocational subjects include Beauty and Wellness, Tourism, Health Care, Electronics, Agriculture, and ITES.

These subjects are in lieu of Computer Science/Health & Physical Education

The exam halls will open at 9:30 am

Question papers will be distributed at 9:45 am

Answer scripts will be distributed at 9:50 am

Candidates will start writing at 10:00 am

All schools are to strictly follow the given timetable. In case of unforeseen emergency, the dates of the examination are likely to be rescheduled.

