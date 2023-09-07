MBOSE Class 9 Exam Timetable Announced, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the timetable for class 9 exams. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the complete schedule of the exams here. 

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 12:14 IST
MBOSE Class 9 Exam Schedule: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the class 9 exam schedule. Candidates can download the datesheet for the class 9 promotion exam on the official website. The MBOSE class 9 exams will be conducted in November 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exam and related details here. 

MBOSE class 9 exams will be conducted from November 11, 2023 onwards. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. According to the instructions given, the exam hall will open at 9:30 am. The question papers will be distributed at 9:45 am, while the answer scripts will be distributed at 9:50 am. Schools have been advised to strictly follow the timetable as provided.

MBOSE class 9 exam timetable is available on the official website - mbose.in. Students can also check the complete schedule of the exam here. 

MBOSE Class 9 Exam Timetable

Subject

Date 

Time

English 

November 16, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

Indian Languages/Additional English

November 17, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

Mathematics

November 20, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

Social Science

November 22, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject

November 24, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

Science and Technology

November 27, 2023

10 am to 1 PM

MBOSE Class 9 Exam Instructions

  • The Indian language exams include Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo 
  • The vocational subjects include Beauty and Wellness, Tourism, Health Care, Electronics, Agriculture, and ITES.
  • These subjects are in lieu of Computer Science/Health & Physical Education 
  • The exam halls will open at 9:30 am 
  • Question papers will be distributed at 9:45 am 
  • Answer scripts will be distributed at 9:50 am 
  • Candidates will start writing at 10:00 am 
  • All schools are to strictly follow the given timetable. In case of unforeseen emergency, the dates of the examination are likely to be rescheduled.

