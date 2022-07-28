    MET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Released at counseling.manipal.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    Manipal Institute of Technology has released the MET 2022 Seat allotment results for Round 3 Counselling. Students eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to download the allotment list. 

    Updated: Jul 28, 2022 09:37 IST
    MET Counselling Round 3
    MET Counselling Round 3

    MET 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Manipal Institute of Technology has released the MET 2022 Seat allotment results for Round 3 Counselling. Students who have appeared for the MET 2022 exams and have applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the counselling round allotment. 

    Students can check the Round 3 seat allotment list by logging in through the link available on the official website. To check the allotment results students need to visit the official website and enter the Application number and OTBS Password in the link provided. 

    Candidates allotted seats in the MET 2022 Round 3 seat allotment can complete the further admission procedures by confirming the allotted seats and submitting the admission fees. The last date for students to submit the MET 2022 admission fee is August 10, 2022. 

    MET Counselling 2022 - Round 3 Direct Link

    Steps to download the MET 2022 Round 3 seat allotment list

    To download the MET 2022 Round 3 counselling seat allotment list students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MET 2022 Round 3 seat allotment list

    Step 1: Visit the MET 2022 Counselling official website

    Step 2: Click on the MET Round 3 counselling list link provided on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the MET 2022 Application number and password

    Step 4: The MET 2022 counselling list will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Counselling list for further reference

