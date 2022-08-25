    MHT CET Hall Ticket 2022 For Re-Exam Released at mahacet.org, Know How To Download

    Maharashtra CET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released for the re-exam in online mode on the official website - mahacet.org. Candidates can download the MHT CET re-exam admit card by using their login credentials. Know details here

    Updated: Aug 25, 2022 17:45 IST
    MHT CET Hall Ticket 2022 For Re-Exam
    Maharashtra CET Hall Ticket 2022: As per the updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the hall ticket for MHT CET re-exam today in online mode. Candidates who had applied for the re-exam, can now download their MHT CET re-exam admit card from the official website - mahacet.org.  They will have to use their application number and password to get access to the Maharashtra CET hall ticket for re-exam. 
     
    Hence, all those who were earlier affected by the cancellation of Maharashtra CET exam, can now download their MHT CET admit cards. Along with the MHT CET hall ticket 2022, the authorities have also released the detailed exam schedule. As per the released exam timtable, the Maharashtra CET re-exam will be conducted on 27th August 2022. 
     

    How To Download MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket For Re-Exam? 

    The hall ticket of Maharashtra CET for re-exam is available in online mode. Candidates can download MHT CET admit card by using the required credentials - Application Number and Password in the login window. Further, they need to submit the details and download the MHT CET admit card 2022. Also, take a printout of the same for future reference. The MHT CET admit card for re-exam will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online mode. 
     

    Maharashtra CET 2022 Re-Exam 

    Candidates must carry their Maharashtra CET admit cards to the exam hall for their re-exam. Without their MHT CET re-exam hall ticket, they will not be allowed to appear for the papers. They must also note that this re-exam is for MAHLL.B-5 Yrs,, B.Ed.- M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.Ed. LL.B-3 Yrs.B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. & B. Planning, and MCA courses only. 
     
    earlier, as per the notice released, the centres and candidates who faced server issues during the exams are eligible for MHT CET re-exam. All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shutdowns and logouts and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their exam will get the opportunity to appear for the retest. 
     

