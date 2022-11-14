MHT CET 5 Years LLB Seat Allotment List OUT for Round 2, Download at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5 Years LLB Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the updates, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB seat allotment list for round 2 today on 14th November 2022. Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year allotment result 2022 in online mode. They can download the same at llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

They can check the MHT CET 5 Years LLB seat allotment result 2022 by using their application ID. Candidates who have been allotted seats in CAP Round 2 for MHT CET have to report to their respective colleges from tomorrow - 15th November 2022 onwards.

MHT CET 5 Years LLB Seat Allotment Result 2022 Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check MHT CET 5 Years LLB Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2?

The last date for candidates to report to their allocated seats is 18th November 2022. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check Maharashtra CET 5 -Years LLB seat allotment result for round 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link for Maharashtra CET LLB 5 Years.

3rd Step - A new page will open, click on the link provided to login.

4th Step - Enter the application number in the login window.

5th Step - The allotment status for MAH LLB 5 Years counselling will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and save the allotment list.

MHT CET 5 Years LLB Counselling 2022

Candidates who have been allotted MHT CET seat in CAP round 2 will now be required to report to their respective colleges from tomorrow - 15th November 2022. The last date for candidates to report to their allocated seats is 18th November 2022. Colleges have time till 21st November 2022 to upload the list of candidates who have been admitted. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on 22nd November 2022. After CAP Round 2, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the counselling process for ACAP Seats.

