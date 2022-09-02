MHT CET Answer Key 2022 objection window to open today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will open the MHT CET 2022 answer Key objection window from today - September 2, 2022 onwards. The MHT CET 2022 PCM and PCB answer Key was issued on September 1, 2022. Students who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 entrance examination can visit the official website to check the answer key and raise objections if any.

MHT CET 2022 Official Notification

The last date for students to raise objections and challenges is September 4, 2022. To raise the objections against the MHT CET 2022 PCM and PCB answer Key students are required to first visit the official website and download the Answer Key by entering the Candidate ID and Date of Birth in the link given.

The link for students to raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can also raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key through the direct link provided here.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Objection Link

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Objections

The link for students to challenge the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is available on the official website of MHT CET. To challenge the answer key students are required to visit the official website and first login through the link provided. Follow the instructions provided here to challenge the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET Cell 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2022 Section provided on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Answer Key link provided

Step 4: Enter the Candidate ID and Password in the link given

Step 5: Click on the link to raise objections

Step 6: Upload supporting documents for each claim

Step 7: Submit the application fee as per the challenges raised and click on the final submission

The MHT CET 2022 results are expected to be declared on or before September 15, 2022. The results will be announced after considering the challenges and objections raised by the students in the answer key.

Also Read: MHT CET Answer Key 2022 (Released): Download Maharashtra CET Answer Key for PCB, PCM Groups at cetcell.mahacet.org