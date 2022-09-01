MHT CET Answer Key 2022 (Today): Download Maharashtra CET Answer Key for PCB, PCM Groups at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 (Today): Finally, the D-day is here for aspirants who are waiting for MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. According to the official schedule, the State CET Cell Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra CET 2022 Answer Key for the undergraduate-level entrance examination held recently. The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 will be released by the exam authority for PCB and PCM Groups today - 1st Sept 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to access, view and download the official answer key for Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam online via the official portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Alternatively, candidates can also rely on the link provided below to get quick, easy and convenient access to the Maharashtra CET 2022 Answer Key on priority.

Download MHT CET Answer Key 2022 (PCB / PCM Group) - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Details

With the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 being released today, the next step in the examination cycle would be the objection window. Maharashtra State CET Cell will enable the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window from tomorrow i.e., 2nd to 4th Sept 2022. Candidates who feel that the is any problem or discrepancy in the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key are advised to challenge the same by registering their objection online via the official website. Based on the objections received, the exam authorities will prepare and release the final answer key which will be used to tabulate marks for the students.

MHT CET Result 2022 Expected Date

The release of the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key for both PCB and PCM Groups marks the beginning of the assessment cycle for the entrance examination. After closing the objection window and considering any valid challenges received to the answer key; the expert panel will compile the final answer key which will be used to prepare MHT CET Result 2022. According to the details shared, the Maharashtra CET Result 2022 for undergraduate courses such as B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, Agriculture, is likely to be released by 15th Sept 2022. As of now, the CET Cell, Maharashtra has not notified any specific date for the declaration of MHT CET Result 2022; but it is likely to be before 15th Sept 2022. As and when the MHT CET Results are declared, they will be made available to the candidates online via the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

