MHT CET Counselling 2023 Dates for BE, BTech Released; Merit List on July 14

MHT CET Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the complete MHT CET 2023 schedule for BE, BTech, and other courses. As per the dates, the authorities will publish the BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech programmes merit list on July 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org and here also.

As per the MHT CET Counselling 2023 dates, Candidates can raise a grievance about the correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through his/her Login from July 15 to 17, 2023 up to 5.00 PM. Also, the final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates and provisional category-wise seats for CAP round 1 will be displayed on July 19, 2023.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the MHT CET Counselling 2023 dates below:

Events Dates Provisional merit list for Maharashtra state and all India candidates July 14 Submission of grievances July 15 - July 17 (till 5 PM) Display of final merit lists for Maharashtra state and all India candidates July 19 Display of provisional category-wise seats for CAP round 1 July 19 Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 1 July 20 - July 22 Provisional allotment of CAP round 1 July 25 Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through login as per allotment of CAP round 1 July 26 - July 28 (till 3 PM) Reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP round 1 July 26 - July 28 (till 5 PM) Provisional vacant seats for CAP round 2 July 29 Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 2 July 30 - August 1 Provisional allotment of CAP round 2 August 3 Accepting offered seat by candidate as per allotment of CAP round 2 August 4 - August 6 (till 3 PM) Reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP round 2 August 4 - August 6 (till 5 PM) Provisional vacant seats for CAP round 3 August 7 Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 3 August 8 - August 10 Provisional allotment of CAP round 3 August 12 Accepting offered seat as per allotment of CAP round 3 August 13 - August 16 (till 3 PM) Reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP round 3 August 13 - August 16 (till 5 PM) For Vacant seats if any at the institute the respective institute will complete the admission (For government, government-aided and unaided institutes) August 17 - August 25 Beginning of academic activities August 7 Cut-off date for all types of admissions August 25 (till 5 PM) Deadline for uploading the data August 25 (till 6 PM)

Also Read: KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Commences; Apply Till July 13