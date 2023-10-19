  1. Home
MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Schedule Here

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 are live now. Candidates can download the tentative schedule on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org. Check entrance exam dates here.

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 17:40 IST
MHT CET Exam Dates 2024: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from March 2 to May 12, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

However, candidates must note that these dates are tentative in nature and hence subject to change. Candidates can use the schedule for reference purposes. The MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 have been released for the entrance tests being conducted for the academic year 2024-25. 

Candidates can check out a few important dates for entrance exams below:

CET Name

Mode of CET

Date of CET

MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year

Integrated Course)-CET

Online

March 2, 2024

MAH-M.Ed CET

Online

March 2, 2024

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET

Online

March 9, 2024

Field Test:

March 10 to 11, 2024

 

MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET

 

Online

 March 11 to 13, 2024

 

MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET

 

Online

March 15, 2024

Field Test: March 16 to 18, 2024

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET

 

Online

 March 18 to 21, 2024

 

MAH- MBA/MMS-CET

 

Online

March 23 to 24, 2024

MAH-MCA CET

Online

March 30, 2024

MAH-B.Design CET

Offline

April 6, 2024

MAH-M.ARCH CET

Online

April 7, 2024

MAH-M.HMCT CET

Online

April 7, 2024

MAH-B.HMCT CET

Online

April 13, 2024

MAH-B.Planning CET

Online

April 13, 2024,

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024- Click Here (PDF File)

 
