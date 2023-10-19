MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Schedule Here

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from March 2 to May 12, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

However, candidates must note that these dates are tentative in nature and hence subject to change. Candidates can use the schedule for reference purposes. The MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 have been released for the entrance tests being conducted for the academic year 2024-25.

Tentative Schedule for All Common Entrance Tests for A.Y. 2024-25 conducted by the CET Cell Maharashtra will be as follows.

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024

Candidates can check out a few important dates for entrance exams below:

CET Name Mode of CET Date of CET MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET Online March 2, 2024 MAH-M.Ed CET Online March 2, 2024 MAH-M.P.Ed. CET Online March 9, 2024 Field Test: March 10 to 11, 2024 MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET Online March 11 to 13, 2024 MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET Online March 15, 2024 Field Test: March 16 to 18, 2024 MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET Online March 18 to 21, 2024 MAH- MBA/MMS-CET Online March 23 to 24, 2024 MAH-MCA CET Online March 30, 2024 MAH-B.Design CET Offline April 6, 2024 MAH-M.ARCH CET Online April 7, 2024 MAH-M.HMCT CET Online April 7, 2024 MAH-B.HMCT CET Online April 13, 2024 MAH-B.Planning CET Online April 13, 2024,

