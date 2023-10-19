MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Schedule Here

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from March 2 to May 12, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
However, candidates must note that these dates are tentative in nature and hence subject to change. Candidates can use the schedule for reference purposes. The MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 have been released for the entrance tests being conducted for the academic year 2024-25.
Tentative Schedule for All Common Entrance Tests for A.Y. 2024-25 conducted by the CET Cell Maharashtra will be as follows.— STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) October 19, 2023
शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२४-२५ वर्षाकरिता राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षामार्फत घेण्यात येणाऱ्या सर्व सामाईक परीक्षांचे अंदाजित वेळापत्रक पुढीलप्रमाणे आहे.#CET pic.twitter.com/v6Gx0E928y
MHT CET Exam Dates 2024
Candidates can check out a few important dates for entrance exams below:
|
CET Name
|
Mode of CET
|
Date of CET
|
MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year
Integrated Course)-CET
|
Online
|
March 2, 2024
|
MAH-M.Ed CET
|
Online
|
March 2, 2024
|
MAH-M.P.Ed. CET
|
Online
|
March 9, 2024
Field Test:
March 10 to 11, 2024
|
MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET
|
Online
|
March 11 to 13, 2024
|
MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET
|
Online
|
March 15, 2024
Field Test: March 16 to 18, 2024
|
MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET
|
Online
|
March 18 to 21, 2024
|
MAH- MBA/MMS-CET
|
Online
|
March 23 to 24, 2024
|
MAH-MCA CET
|
Online
|
March 30, 2024
|
MAH-B.Design CET
|
Offline
|
April 6, 2024
|
MAH-M.ARCH CET
|
Online
|
April 7, 2024
|
MAH-M.HMCT CET
|
Online
|
April 7, 2024
|
MAH-B.HMCT CET
|
Online
|
April 13, 2024
|
MAH-B.Planning CET
|
Online
|
April 13, 2024,
MHT CET Exam Dates 2024- Click Here (PDF File)