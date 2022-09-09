    MHT CET Result 2022 Date: Check MHT CET Result at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Updates Here

    MHT CET Result 2022 Date: The State Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MHT CET result 2022 on or before 15th September. Candidates can check their MHT CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org by using application no. and dob. Know details here 

    Updated: Sep 9, 2022 13:37 IST
    MHT CET Result 2022 Date
    MHT CET Result 2022 Date: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will soon announce the Maharashtra CET result 2022 in online mode. As per the official notice released, MHT CET result 2022 will be announced on or before 15th September at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need to login by using their application form number and date of birth to check the MHT CET result 2022.  
     
    The Maharashtra CET result 2022 will include the following details - subject-wise scores, rank secured, total MHT CET scores and more. The scores can be calculated with the help of MHT CET answer key and candidates can check the institutions that will accept their MHT CET 2022 scores for admission.  

    MHT CET 2022 Date

    Events 

    Date 

    Release of MHT CET Answer Key, Question Paper

    1st September 2022

    Submission of objections regarding questions, if any through candidate Login

    2nd to 4th September 2022 

    MHT CET Result 

    On or Before 15th September 2022

    How To Check MHT CET Result 2022? 

    The Maharashtra CET result will be announced in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to check their MHT CET 2022 result. On the homepage, click on the link to check - MHT CET results. A new login page will appear on the screen, enter the credentials - application number and date of birth in the required fields of the MHT CET login page. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the same for future references. Also, check every individual details mentioned in the MHT CET scorecard.  

    MHT CET Answer Key 2022 

    Earlier, the authorities released the provisional MHT CET 2022 answer key at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Applicants were able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key from 2nd to 4th September 2022. The MHT CET exam was conducted from 5th to 11th August for PCM while 12th to 20th August for PCB course. Further, the authorities conducted the MHT CET re-examination on 29th August for candidates who missed the examination due to any circumstance. 
     
    The authorities have classified and displayed the objection statistics at cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 500 objections were raised including 173 unique objection ID's. The chief moderators and moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology have scrutinized and analyzed the objections raised by candidates and submitted their reports.

    Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022 notification on answer Key objection issued, Results on September 15

