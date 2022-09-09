MHT CET Result 2022 notification on answer Key objection issued, Results on September 15

MHT CET 2022 Objections Notification: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a notification regarding the MHT CET 2022 Examination Answer Key. The notification issued stated that the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key objection window was closed on September 4, 2022 and the objections raised by the students were checked by the Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects.

MHT CET 2022 Official notification

As per the details mentioned in the notification, a total of 500 objections were raised from which 173 were unique Object ID. MHT CET 2022 was conducted in 25 sessions with a total of 4400 questions asked in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However out of 4400 questions only 15 unique question ID objections were found to be valid.

The notification further adds that the MHT CET 2022 Results will be announced on September 15, 2022. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard and check the results through the link which will be made available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can check the Maharashtra CET Results by entering the Login credentials in the link provided.

MHT CET 2022 Results

The Maharashtra CET PCM and PCB Results 2022 will be announced on the official website by September 15, 2022. After the results are announced candidates who qualify the exams will be eligible for the counselling process. The registrations for MHT CET 2022 Counselling and the detailed notification regarding the same will be made available on the website soon.

