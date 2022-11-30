MICA 2023 Admit Card To Release Today at mica.ac.in, Know How To Download

MICAT 2023 Exam: The Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad will issue the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) Phase 1 admit card today- November 30, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must download their MICA admit card 2022 from the official website - mica.ac.in. Candidates can access the MICAT 2023 admit card by entering login details - User ID and password.

MICAT Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2022. Candidates must carry the MICAT admit card to get entry into the examination hall. The hall ticket of MICA possesses important details including exam date and time, exam center venue, etc. Without carrying the same, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

MICAT 2023 Admit Card for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Download MICAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are willing to appear for the Phase 1 exam on December 3, 2022, must download their MICAT admit card. They will be able to download it from the official website - mica.ac.in from today. They can follow these steps to download the MICAT Phase 1 admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. - mica.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter login credentials- User ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The MICA admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts for future reference.

MICAT 2023 Exam for Phase 1

Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) Phase 1 exam will be conducted on December 3, 2022. The exam will consist of 3 sections-Section A: Psychometric Test Section B: Descriptive Test, Section C: (has 4 sub-sections) - Divergent and Convergent Thinking; Verbal ability, Quantitative ability, and Data Interpretation and General awareness. Moreover, MICAT Phase 2 exam will be held on January 28, 2023. The scorecard for MICAT 2023 will be released on February 17, 2023.

