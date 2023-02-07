MP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Know Latest Updates Here

MP Board 10, 12 Admit Card to Release Soon: As per the latest updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Classes 10th and 12th in view of the forthcoming MP Board Exams 2023 soon. Once released, the school authorities can download the MP Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in. As per the MP Board Exam Schedule 2023, Class 10th exams will commence from March 1, 2023, whereas, class 12th exams will be started from March 2, 2023.

Students who have registered for the MP Board Examination 2023 will get the hall ticket via school authorities. The MP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 will carry details such as the student’s name, roll number, photograph, exam center details, and other important information. Students appearing for the upcoming MP Board Exam 2023 must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry.

How to Download MP Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023?

MPBSE will issue the MP Board 10, 12 admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in. The school authorities will be able to download the admit card by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: The MP Board Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5 : Check and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

MP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023

The MP Board 10, 12 exams 2023 will be conducted in offline mode at the allotted centres. Students are obligated to follow the protocols while appearing for the board exams. They are required to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. However, they must take cognizance of the important instructions written on the admit card.

