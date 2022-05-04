MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary Exam 2022: Registration commence at mpbse.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

MP Board Supplementary Exams: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has commenced the registration process for MP Board Supplementary Exam 2022 for class 10 and 12 examinations. Students who have appeared for the MP board examinations and wish to apply for the supplementary examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

As per the details provided, students appearing for supplementary examinations need to submit an application fee of Rs. 350 for each subject. Students from the vocational courses are required to submit Rs. 350 for two subjects, Rs. 500 for four subjects and Rs. 600 for more than four subjects.

Candidates can submit the applications for the supplementary exams on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. A direct link for students to complete the applications is also provided here.

MP Board Supplementary Exams Registrations - Direct Link

MP Board class 12 Supplementary examinations 2022 will be conducted on June 20, 2022 , while the class 10 compartmental exams will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2022. The exams will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon respectively. Candidates can check below the steps to apply for MP board 10th and 12th compartmental exams.

Candidates applying for the MP board 10th and 12th compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and click on the MP board Supplementary Exam online application form. Candidates can then fill in the details in the applications including the subject for which they wish to take the supplementary exams.

Students must note that those who do not submit the applications on time will not be eligible to appear for the exams.

MP board class 10 and 12 results 2022 were declared on April 29, 2022. Close to 72.72 percent students cleared the class 12 exams while 59.54 percent students cleared the class 10 exams.

