MP Board Exam 2023 Copy Checking Started Amid Ongoing MPBSE 10th, 12th Board, Check Details Here

MP Board Exam 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is conducting MP 10, 12 exams. As per the datesheet, the MP Board 10 exam will be concluded on March 27 whereas class 12 exam will end on April 5, 2023. Amid the ongoing exams, the officials have started the MP Board exam 2023 copy-checking process at the evaluation centres located in the district. As per media reports, within two days, 3500 answer books have been checked.

As per the recent tweet released, it has been mentioned - "The copies of 10th and 12th are being checked at the evaluation centres located in the district." Also, the monitoring will be done from the command control room of the divisional headquarters. With the copy-checking process started this soon, it is expected that MP Board result 2023 for classes 10, 12 can be released by May.

MP Board Exam 2023 Copy Checking Started

The School Education Department, MP tweeted about the copy-checking process for evaluation of MPBSE class 10, and 12 copies. Check below the tweet -

MP Board Exam 2023 Copy Revaluation

As per another tweet, it was informed that the work of checking the copies of class 10th and 12th of the Board of Secondary Education started from March 19 at the evaluation centres located in the district. Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Mr. Shrikant Banoth informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in the coordinator's institution in each district. Check Tweet Below -

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं की कॉपी जाँचने का कार्य 19 मार्च से जिला स्थित मूल्यांकन केन्द्रों पर प्रारंभ हो रहा है। सचिव माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल श्री श्रीकांत बनोठ ने बताया कि प्रत्येक जिलें में समन्वयक संस्था में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाये गये हैं। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) March 19, 2023

MP Board Exam 2023 Marks To Be Uploaded

Apart from checking the MP Board 10, 12 exam 2023 copies, the marks of the students have to be uploaded on the departmental software. On the other hand, the Board has also asked the schools to send the marks of the internal examination of the students. In the Indore district, the work has been entrusted to the evaluation centre set up in Malav Kanya Vidyalaya. Here the copies of the students of other districts are being checked. The evaluation work is going on at a rapid pace.

MP Board Result 2023

With the copy-checking process started amid the ongoing board exams, it can be expected that the MPBSE result will be announced on time. As of now, there has been no update regarding the announcement of the MP Board result 2023 date and time, however, it is expected to be announced by May in online mode. Last year, the MPBSE 10th and Class 12 results for 2022 were announced on April 29. However, this time the board exams will be concluded on April 5, therefore, MP Board result can be expected by May.

