MP Board Result 2022 for Class 5, Class 8 Students to be Declared Today, Check MPBSE Results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Result 2022 for 5th, 8th Class Today: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MBPSE) will announce the MP Board Results 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students today. On Friday - 13th April, MPBSE Board Results for 5th and 8th Class students will be officially declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board at 3 PM in the afternoon. All the students who have appeared for the annual board-styled exam for Class 5 and Class 8, will be able to check their individual MP Board Results 2022 online via the official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Alternatively, once declared, a direct link to the MPBSE Results 2022 will also be placed below as well:

Check MP Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MP Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

The news about declaration of MPBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 declaration date and time has been confirmed by the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh through a tweet sent out from their official twitter handle. In the same tweet, the department confirmed that MP Board Results 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students will be announced on 13th May - Friday at 3 PM in the afternoon.

In another tweet, the School Education Department also confirmed that the formal declaration of MPBSE Result 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students will be done in a brief ceremony cum press meet. The MP Board Result 2022 declaration ceremony will be presided over by Mrs Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education, Madhya Pradesh. The declaration function is scheduled to be held at the assembly room of the School Education Department Office.

8 Lakh Students to Receive MP Board Result 2022 today

Tentative estimates hint that the MP Board 5th, 8th Class Result 2022 will be declared for nearly 8 lakh students today. The Results being declared today by Madhya Pradesh Board are for the MPBSE Class 5 and 8 Board Exams which were held in April 2022. After a gap of two years, the Class 5 and Class 8 Board exams were held on similar lines as that of annual board exams. Based on the MP Board 5th Result 2022, MPBSE 8th Result 2022, students will be promoted and will move to the next grade and class. For those students who fail to qualify in the exam, provision of supplementary exams and improvement tests will be made by the board.

