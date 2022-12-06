MP Karti P Chidambaram urges Union Education Minister to relax JEE Exam 2023 Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Karti P Chidambaram, MP has sent an official letter to Dharmendra Pradhan (Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship) concerning technical glitches and rigid eligibility criteria followed for the JEE Main, Advanced Exams 2023.

As per media reports, MP Karti has stated that many candidates faced multiple issues during the JEE Main exams held in June-July 2022 and also faced issues when the results were announced. He further added that a large number of students who passed out from 12th in 2020 were giving their last attempts for both JEE Main and Advanced exams while those who graduated in 2021 had their last attempt in JEE Advanced this year.

Students who appeared in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams this year faced several problems at the examination center and their results were also affected due to the same which is why the minister has requested the education minister to grant these candidates a one-time exemption in order and relax the eligibility criteria. This will provide them with a hassle-free chance to make their JEE results better.

MP Karti Letter Concerning JEE Aspirants

The Minister in his letter also mentioned that many students failed to appear for the JEE exams 2022 as the exam center was changed at the last minute without prior information. Technical glitches were also reported on the exam day such as computer system shutdown errors, frozen screens, questions taking time to load, incomplete questions, etc.

These technical faults were against the candidate’s right to a fair attempt at the exam which resulted in a huge drop in their percentiles/ scores. Similar issues were also there in the JEE Advanced exams held in August 2022.

MP showed concern by saying that JEE aspirants studied hard for the exams with the aim of taking admission to India’s top leading engineering institutions. Several obstacles faced in the exam were outside the control of the candidates and denied them a fair opportunity to perform in the exam.

