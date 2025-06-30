MP NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Starts – Complete Schedule & How to Register

The tentative schedule for NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 counseling for admissions into MDS courses at government and private dental colleges in the state has been formally issued by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Beginning on June 28, 2025, the online registration process will run through July 3, 2025, via the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the statement, vacancies will be published today, June 30, and there will be a window for objections on July 1. On July 2 and 4, respectively, the final list of openings and the merit list of registered applicants will be made public. The first round's choice filling and locking will take place from July 4 to July 6.

MP NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Steps To Register

Candidates can follow the given steps to register for the NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 counseling: