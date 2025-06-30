MP NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Starts – Complete Schedule & How to Register

The tentative schedule for NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 counseling for admissions into MDS courses at government and private dental colleges in the state has been formally issued by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Beginning on June 28, 2025, the online registration process will run through July 3, 2025, via the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.
According to the statement, vacancies will be published today, June 30, and there will be a window for objections on July 1. On July 2 and 4, respectively, the final list of openings and the merit list of registered applicants will be made public. The first round's choice filling and locking will take place from July 4 to July 6.
MP NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Steps To Register
Candidates can follow the given steps to register for the NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 counseling:
Go to the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.
On the home screen, pick the "MDS" tab.
On the "new registration 2025" link, click.
Your NEET MDS roll number and password must be entered.
Complete the application, including the qualifying details and any other pertinent fields.
Pay the necessary counseling expenses.
What After The Registration?
After registering, go ahead and select the courses and colleges you want to enroll in. To guarantee your selections for seat assignment, make sure you lock them before the deadline. The first round's results will be announced on July 3, 2025, and the allocation of seats will be determined by the merit list, candidate choices, and seat availability.
Following seat distribution, chosen applicants must appear at the designated college between July 4 and July 8, 2025, for document verification and admissions procedures.
This counseling will be performed entirely in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Admission Rules 2018 and covers all state quota, private, NRI, and in-service MDS seats in Madhya Pradesh.The official website is where candidates can get the full schedule and registration instructions.
