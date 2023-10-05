MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the allotment result of mop up round of MP NEET PG tomorrow on October 6, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET seat allotment list 2023 pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

They can check the allotted college, programme, mop up round opening and closing rank by downloading the MP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023. Those who have been assigned seats in mop up round are required to report at the colleges on or before October 10, 2023, along with their original documents.

MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling 2023

Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round counselling can check the table to know the dates below:

Events Dates MP NEET PG Mop-up round seat allotment result October 6, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college October 7 to 10, 2023 till 6 PM

How to check the MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates registered for MP NEET PG counselling can check their allotment result pdf by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the latest instructions button, on the homepage

Step 3: Click link - Mop Up Round Allotment List - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023

Candidates who opted for upgradation and failed to submit fresh choices before the deadline will not be considered for the MP NEET PG seat allotment. Those allotted seats will have to report to the college with the required documents before the deadline.

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Those who have been allotted seats can check the list of documents required during reporting at the allotted colleges:

NEET result

NEET admit card

Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

Income certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP

Also Read: AIIMS BSC Paramedical Admission 2023 Open Round Seat Allocation Registration Commence, Get Direct Link Here