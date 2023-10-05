MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the allotment result of mop up round of MP NEET PG tomorrow on October 6, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET seat allotment list 2023 pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
They can check the allotted college, programme, mop up round opening and closing rank by downloading the MP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023. Those who have been assigned seats in mop up round are required to report at the colleges on or before October 10, 2023, along with their original documents.
MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling 2023
Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round counselling can check the table to know the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
MP NEET PG Mop-up round seat allotment result
|
October 6, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
October 7 to 10, 2023 till 6 PM
How to check the MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023?
Candidates registered for MP NEET PG counselling can check their allotment result pdf by following the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the latest instructions button, on the homepage
Step 3: Click link - Mop Up Round Allotment List - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023
Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference
MP NEET PG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023
Candidates who opted for upgradation and failed to submit fresh choices before the deadline will not be considered for the MP NEET PG seat allotment. Those allotted seats will have to report to the college with the required documents before the deadline.
Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
Those who have been allotted seats can check the list of documents required during reporting at the allotted colleges:
- NEET result
- NEET admit card
- Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)
- Income certificate
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP
