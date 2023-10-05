AIIMS BSC Paramedical Admission 2023 Open Round Seat Allocation Registration Commence, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Open Allotment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will conduct the open round seat allotment for the BSc Paramedical courses online. AIIMS commenced the registration and choice filling for the open round counselling on October 4, 2023. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the counselling process is October 9, 2023.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical counselling open round allotment results will be announced on October 11, 2023. Those allotted seats can complete the online seat acceptance between October 12 to 14, 2023. Candidates reporting for admissions must carry all relevant original documents with them.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical open round allotment registration link is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates interested in applying for the open round allotment can also register for the counselling through the link given below.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Open Allotment Registration - Click Here

Notification - Click Here

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Open Round Registration

The BSc Paramedical programme open round seat allotment registration link is available on the official AIIMS portal. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Visit the Academic courses section and click on the BSc Paramedical link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials and click on the open round seat allocation link

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment round

Those allotted seats in the open round can accept the allotted seats and report for the final admissions between October 12 to 14, 2023. It must also be noted that when reporting for the admissions, students are required to carry all the necessary original documents to be submitted during the admission.

