MPBSE Results 2022: Check Minimum Marks required to qualify MP Board 10th 12th Exams

MP Board Results 2022: When to check MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022

Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced shortly by the board officials. According to the initial data provided by officials, the MP 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials at 1 PM in an official press conference. Candidates who have been patiently awaiting the MP board 10th and 12th Results 2022 can keep refreshing this page to get further details on the results.

The MP board HSC and HSSLC Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - mpresults.nic.in. Students must also note that the direct link for them to check the Cclass 10 and 12 Results 2022 will also be available on this page.

MP Board Results 2022: Where to check MP Board Results 2022

MPBSE HSC and HSSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website mpresults.nic.in. In order to make the process of checking the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 easier, candidates can check the list of websites given here to check the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Candidates will be able to check the results by entering the MP board 10th and 12th Registration number in the result link provided. MPBSE Class 12 students must note that the results for all the streams will be declared today.

Updated as on April 29, 2022 @ 10:41 AM

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the board Today. As per the notification issued, the results for the 10th and 12th students will be announced at 1 PM on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE HSSC and HSC Results 2022 will be available at mpresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board today to check the results of the board exams.

MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will first be announced by the officials in a press conference followed by which the board will provide the link to check the MPBSE Matric and Intermediate Results 2022.

MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check the MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 by clicking on the link provided here.

What is the Minimum marks required to qualify MPBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2022

As per the marking scheme provided by the board for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams, in order to be considered as qualified, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the examinations.

To secure first division students need 60% marks whnd to secure Second and Third division students require 45% and 33% respectively.

What is the Marking Scheme for MPBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2022

For the MP board high school and intermediate non-practical subjects, the examination will be of 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals/project work.

For the Class 12 practical subjects, the examination will be 70 marks for theory section and 30 marks for practicals.

40% questions for Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature and the remaining 40% will be subjective and 20 percent of questions will be analytical in nature.

Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the MP Board Results 2022 can keep refreshing this page to receive timely updates on the same.

