MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared Live: 72.72% Students Pass in Class 12, 59.54% in Class 10, Get Direct Link Here

29 Apr 02:11 PM MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Where and How to check MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 The students can access their MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 through the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in. They can alternatively check their results at results.jagranjosh.com. Click here to know the step-by-step procedure to check MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.

29 Apr 02:07 PM MP Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights BOYS GIRLS TOTAL REGISTERED 325349 309001 634350 ABSENT 3085 1884 4969 APPEARED 322264 307117 629381 CANCELLED 475 210 685 WITHHELD 175 77 252 DECLARED 321614 306830 628444 I - DIVISION 151204 174368 325572 II - DIVISION 73344 57608 130952 III - DIVISION 417 125 542 PASS DIVISION 0 0 0 PASS % 70. 76. 73. SUPPLEMENTARY 44285 39664 83949 FAILED 52364 35065 87429 TOTAL PASS 224965 232101 457066

29 Apr 02:07 PM MP Board 10th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights BOYS GIRLS TOTAL REGISTERED 498425 453060 951485 ABSENT 12639 6986 19625 APPEARED 485786 446074 931860 CANCELLED 98 26 124 WITHHELD 207 150 357 DECLARED 485481 445898 931379 TOTAL PASS 275975 278583 554558 I - DIVISION 161159 187060 348219 II - DIVISION 112490 90450 202940 III - DIVISION 2326 1073 3399 PASS DIVISION 0 0 0 PASS % 57. 62. 60. SUPPLEMENTARY 46298 42881 89179 FAILED 163208 124434 287642

29 Apr 02:01 PM MP Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics MPBSE 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Total Registered 951485 Total Absent 19625 Total Appeared 931860 Total Passed 554558 Passed with 1st Division 348219 Passed with 2nd Division 202940 Passed with 3rd Division 3399 Pass Division Students 0 Passed with Supplementary Result 89176 Failed 287642 Overall Pass Percentage 59.54%

29 Apr 01:51 PM Girls outshined boys in Higher Secondary Examination: Edu Min Inder Singh Parmar "In the merit list of Higher Secondary Examination, 93 girl students and 60 students (153) have got the place. This year also girl students have secured more positions than boys," said State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

29 Apr 01:48 PM MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage इस वर्ष हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा परिणाम 72.72 % रहा है।



इसी तरह हाईस्कूल परीक्षा परिणाम 59.54 % रहा है: श्री @Indersinghsjp, स्कूल शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री pic.twitter.com/8wRJm0Ibev — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) April 29, 2022

29 Apr 01:29 PM MP Board Result 2022: Class 12 Toppers Pragati Mittal has emerged as the MPBSE Class 12th 2022 topper with 494 marks out of 500. Lakshadweep Dhakar stood second and Ayush Tiwari secured the third position. All three toppers are from the Science stream.

29 Apr 01:25 PM MP Board Result 2022: Class 10 Toppers Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have emerged as the toppers in MP Board 10th Result 2022. Ayush Mishra secured the second rank and Divyanshi Mishra stood at the third position.

29 Apr 01:06 PM MP Board 10th Result 2022 statistics MP Board 10th Result 2022 statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 1066997 Total Number of Passed Students 573874(COUNT ONLY FOR FIRST, SECOND, THIRD DIVISION) Overall Pass Percentage 53.78% Total Number of Boys Appeared 569580 Total Number of Boys Passed 287631 Pass Percentage among Boys 50.50% Total Number of Girls Appeared 497417 Total Number of Girls Passed 286243 Pass Percentage among Girls 57.55%

29 Apr 01:06 PM MP Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics MP Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 713833 Total Number of Passed Students 479664 Overall Pass Percentage 67.20% Total Number of Boys Appeared 372578 Total Number of Boys Passed 237861 Pass Percentage among Boys 63.84% Total Number of Girls Appeared 341255 Total Number of Girls Passed 241803 Pass Percentage among Girls 70.86%

29 Apr 01:02 PM MP Board Result 2022 Declared The MPBSE has declared MP Board Result 2022 at 1 PM today via press conference. 67% of students passed in Class 12 while 54% of students in Class 10.

29 Apr 12:52 PM Preparations underway, press conference at 1 PM A total of 18 lakh students await MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022. The result will be declared at 1 PM today by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

29 Apr 12:44 PM Watch MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan's video message ahead of MP Board Result 2022 मेरे प्रिय भांजे-भांजियों, आज 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित होने वाले है, जो सफल होंगे उनको बहुत-बहुत बधाई, लेकिन अगर असफल हुए तो चिंता मत करना। #COVID19 की परिस्थितियों के बावजूद भी, आपने परीक्षा में अच्छे परिणाम के लिए खूब मेहनत की है। pic.twitter.com/7tid6bnSUI — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 29, 2022

29 Apr 12:28 PM MP Board Results 2022: Edu Min to reach the venue soon Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to reach the venue soon. He will declare the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 at 1 PM today.

29 Apr 12:24 PM MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his wishes to students ahead of the MP Board Results 2022 "My dear children today #MPBoard the result of 10th and 12th examination is going to come. Exam results come as per your expectation, may your hard work be fruitful, my best wishes and blessings are with you! #mpboardresult2022," tweeted MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. मेरे प्यारे बच्चों आज #MPBoard की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम आने वाला है।



आपकी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप परीक्षा परिणाम आये, परिश्रम सार्थक हो, मेरी शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद आपके साथ हैं! #mpboardresult2022 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 29, 2022

29 Apr 12:08 PM MP Board Result 2022: Previous Year's Pass Percentage The pass percentage for MP Board Class 10th and 12th stands at 100 per cent. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations for both classes were conducted online.

29 Apr 12:05 PM 18 lakh students await the MP Board Result 2022 MPBSE Result 2022 for both Class 10th and 12th will be declared at 1 pm today. This year around 18 lakh students appeared and are waiting for the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022.

29 Apr 12:00 PM MP Cabinet Minister Dr Narottam Mishra wishes luck to MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Students on the D-day "Dear sons and daughters of Madhya Pradesh, Today #MPBoard 10th and 12th exam result is going to be declared. Wishing you all the very best and blessings for the results of the examination as per your expectation and that all your hard work pay off," tweeted MP Cabinet Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs & Law Department. मध्यप्रदेश के प्रिय बेटे-बेटियों,



आज #MPBoard की 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित होने जा रहा है। परीक्षा के परिणाम आप सबकी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप हों और आप सभी की मेहनत रंग लाए इसके लिए आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) April 29, 2022

29 Apr 11:54 AM MP Board Result 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 through app? The candidates who have appeared in MPBSE 10th and 12th Examinations 2022 can go through the below steps to check MP Board Result 2022 via mobile app. 1- Go to Google Play Store.

2- Search and install MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.

3- Enter mobile number, roll code, and other credentials as asked.

4- Your Scorecard will appear on the screen.

29 Apr 11:46 AM MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Last Year Statistics Around 6 lakh students registered for MP Board Class 12th Examinations, and the pass percentage for all the streams stands at 100 per cent. A total of 3,43,064 students secured the first division, 2,64,295 second division and 48,787 third division. A total of 8 lakh students appeared for MP Board Class 10th Examinations. Of these, 3,56,582 candidates secured first division, 3,97,626 second division, and 1,59,871 third division.

29 Apr 11:13 AM MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: What is the passing criteria? MP Board Class 10th and 12th students will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared as pass. Click here to check the Minimum Marks required to qualify for MP Board 10th and 12th Examinations

29 Apr 11:08 AM MPBSE Results 2022: Websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th results The students who have appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th Examination can access their results through the websites mentioned in this article - List of Websites to Check MPBSE 10th and 12th Results

29 Apr 10:34 AM MP Board Result 2022: Previous Year's Toppers Last year, Kushi Singh from the Humanities stream topped the MP Board 12th Examination while 15 students from Class 10th scored 100% marks.

29 Apr 10:20 AM MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Results 2022: Merit list expected to be released today The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the MP Board 10th Result 2022 and MP Board 12th Result 2022 at 1 pm today. Post the declaration of the results, the MP Board is expected to release the merit list, pass and fail percentage, and other details. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no merit list was released by the MP Board last year.

29 Apr 10:07 AM Documents needed to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 The students will need their roll number and date of birth to check their MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

29 Apr 10:02 AM MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be announced at 1 pm MP Board will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th Result 2022 today. Around 18 lakh students await for MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

29 Apr 09:18 AM MP Board Result 2022: How students can check their results? 1- Visit mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

2- Click on the desired link - Class 10 or Class 12.

3- Enter your credentials.

4- You'll now be able to view your scorecard.

5- Take a printout of the scorecard for future use.

29 Apr 09:04 AM MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Student Helpline With the MPBSE 10th and 12th Class Results 2022 coming out today, several students must be experiencing server anxiety, nervousness and result-day stress. To help steer clear of this and ensure good mental health among the students; MPBSE has launched a dedicated mental help helpline for students. Students worried about their MP Board Result 2022 can call in on Toll Free Number 18002330175 to consult experts to discuss their problems. The helpline is available from 8 AM to 8 PM. MP Board Student Helpline ahead of #MPBoard #Results https://t.co/zUELyevuRh — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) April 28, 2022

29 Apr 08:51 AM MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 Passing Marks/Criteria With Madhya Pradesh Board Results 2022 expected in few hours, it is natural for students to be worried or anxious about the same. But at the same time, they should also know the minimum marks required to pass or qualify in the MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022. As per the official marking scheme, students need to secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject across theory and practical/internal assessment. Students scoring above 30% marks in each subject and in aggregate, will be declared as passed.

29 Apr 08:37 AM MP Board Result 2022 Marking Scheme Taking into account the pandemic situation and classes being held in online format for a majority part of the year; MPBSE had decided to rationalize the marking scheme for the students. Under this scheme, MP Board High School Exam 2022 and MPBSE Higher Secondary Exam 2022 for theory aspects were held only for 80 marks. The rest 20 marks were awarded to the students on the basis of practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Theory Paper: 80 Marks

Practical/project work: 20 Marks

29 Apr 08:25 AM How to check MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on Mobile? In order to make accessing MP Board Results 2022 easier, for both Class 10 and 12, students, the MPBSE has made special arrangement and released a dedicated Mobile App. According to the official press release, MPBSE Results will be available or accessible to the students via MPBSE MOBILE App or the MP Mobile App. Students can download the mobile app via the link provided below. MPBSE Result Checking Mobile App- Click Here to Download

29 Apr 08:12 AM Who will announce MP Board Results 2022? According to media reports from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar will grace the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Declaration ceremony at the board’s office. He will be joined by senior officials of the MP Board. At 1 PM in the afternoon, Mr Parmar is expected to officially declare the MPBSE 10th and 12th Class Results in a brief press meet. During the press meeting, School Education Minister will share some key highlights about the MPBSE Result and also announce the MP Board Toppers List 2022.

29 Apr 08:01 AM MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Official Press Release With rumours and speculations around MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 doing rounds on social media platforms, MPBSE released an official press release to confirm the date and time of the declaration. The MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Official Press Release also mentions the list of websites as well as mobile apps using which students will be able to check their individual MPBSE results for Secondary and Higher Secondary Results. Check out the press release below:

29 Apr 07:48 AM Where to check MPBSE Results 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 online? Taking into account the ease of checking the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022; MPBSE will declare the Secondary and Higher Secondary Results online on multiple websites, both official as well as third party. The list of websites where you can check and access your MPBSE 10th and 12th Results are given below: mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com MP Board #MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: MP Board has released the list of website for results, announced on April 29. https://t.co/Gnfeo9iFYV pic.twitter.com/2eemackTJw — jamidarkachora (@jamidarkachora) April 28, 2022

29 Apr 07:34 AM Security Measures to check Malpractices To check malpractices and cheating exam centres that were deemed to be highly-sensitive were equipped with CCTV surveillance setup. Of the total 3800 centres, 232 were identified as highly sensitive, and 320 centres were deemed as sensitive across the state. In addition to this, for every 20 student one exam invigilator was deployed on duty to ensure zero tolerance towards cheating or copying during the examination. Apart from this, flying squads were also deployed at state as well as district level. Number of Highly Sensitive Exam Centres: 232

Number of Sensitive Exam Centres: 357

29 Apr 07:28 AM Exam Dates and Important Details For the 2022 session, Madhya Pradesh Board held the Class 10 and Class 12 Examination in the month of Feb - March 2022. The exam commenced on 18th February and continued until 20th March 2022. To ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam in compliance with COVID Guidelines and Social Distancing norms, the board had setup 3861 exam centres across the state. Of this number, around 689 exam centres were set-up in private schools. Exam Start Date: 18th February 2022

Exam End Date: 20th March 2022

Number of Exam Centres: 3861

Number of Exam Centres in Govt Schools: 3172

Number of Exam Centres in Private Schools: 689

29 Apr 07:13 AM How many students are awaiting MP Board Result 2022? As per the tentative estimates shared by the MPBSE, a total of 17 lakh students had registered for and have appeared for the MP Board Exam 2022. The total number of students stands at 17,82,858, which is significantly lower as compared to last year’s number which was 17,91,000. Of the total number, the number of students who are awaiting MP Board 10th Result 2022 is 10,66,791 whereas, a total of 7,14,932 will be receiving their Higher Secondary / MP Board 12th Result 2022 today. Total Number of Students 17,82,858 Total Number of Class 10 Students 10,66,791 Total Number of Class 12 Students 7,14,932 Total Number of Class 12 Vocational Students 1135

29 Apr 07:03 AM MP Board Result 2022 in April for the 1st Time MP Board will add a new feather to its cap this time with the declaration of MBPSE Results 2022 for 10th and 12th Class in the month of April. Prior to this, MP Board Results 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students have been declared only in May month. So, this will be the first time when students will receive their MPBSE Results 2022 in April, which is a record.