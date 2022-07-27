MPSOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 Declared: Check Results at mpsos.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here

MPSOS 10th 12th Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Board of Open School Education (MPSOS) has announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. The exams were conducted in June 2022 under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme of the Madhya Pradesh state Government. Students can check their results through the link available on the official website - mpsos.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the MPSOS 10th and 12th examinations can check their results and subject wise marks through the link provided on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the MPSOS 10th/12th Login credentials in the link provided.

MPSOS 10th and 12th Results 2022: Statistics

According to data provided by MP SOS board director Prabhat Raj Tiwari, stated that among the 77,449 students who registered for the MPSOS 10th exams, 17948 students cleared the exams. The pass percentage for class 12 exams is 41.04%. Among the 56,894 students who registered for the exams 23,350 students passed

MPSOS 10th 12th Results 2022 Direct Link

Steps to check MPSOS 10th and 12th Results 2022

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MPSOS 10th and 12th Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the MPSOS official website

Step 2: Click on the result link provided

Step 3: Click on the MPSOS 10th and 12th Ruk Jana Nahi scheme result

Step 4: Enter the 10th/12th Registration number in the link provided

Step 5: The class 10 and 12 results will be displayed

Step 6: Download the MPSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 for further reference

