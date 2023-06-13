MPSOS Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Open School Hall Ticket Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MPSOS Admit Card 2023 Released: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the admit cards on the official website. Students appearing in the open school exams can download the hall ticket at mpsos.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials to download the MPSOS 2023 admit card.

Students must carry the MPSOS admit card 2023 and a valid ID proof such as an aadhar card, PAN card, etc to the examination hall. Along with the MPSOS hall ticket 2023, the authorities have also activated the admit card link for the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana’ and ‘Aa ab laut chalein’ exams.’ The MPSOS exams are held two times a year: June and December.

MPSOS Admit Card Download- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MPSOS Admit Card 2023?

The hall ticket is live for the students who will be appearing for upcoming exams. Those who are going to appear in the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to access-

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The MPSOS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

MPSOS Admit Card 2023: Details Mentioned on Admission Ticke t

The hall ticket will carry various important details regarding the candidate and exam. Check a few of them below:

Student Name

Class

Board Name

Subject

Marks attained in each subject

Overall marks

Grade and remarks

