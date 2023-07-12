MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know How to Check Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) is expected to announce the results of the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme for classes 10th and 12th soon in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams under this scheme can check their results through the official website: mpsos.nic.in

As per the given schedule, the examination authority conducted the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi exam for class 10th from June 15 to 24, 2023. The class 12th (Higher Secondary School) exam was held between June 15 to 30, 2023. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates regarding the announcement of the results.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to check MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023 online?

Students are advised to follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Madhya Pradesh Open School RJN result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSOS: mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result section available on the screen

Step 3: Now, select the exam type i.e. Ruk Jana Nahi result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th

Step 4: Enter all the details required such as roll number

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the results and download it for future use

What is MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Scheme?

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) board introduced the RJN scheme in 2016 which provides an opportunity for students who failed the 10th and 12th annual regular exams. With the help of this scheme, students can continue their education by making nine consecutive attempts to qualify for the exam.

