AP ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Registrations from July 14, Check Details Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and Department of Technical Education has released the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule. According to the given schedule, the registration and application form will be available on July 14, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the AP ECET 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the online registration process.
The AP ECET 2023 counselling registration link will be available on the official counselling portal. To complete the registration, candidates are required to first visit the official website and complete the online payment of processing fee cum registration. After this candidates can get their certificates verified and enter the choices for the web option.
AP ECET 2023 counselling registration and application link will be available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link for students to register for the AP ECET counselling will also be available here as and when the registration process commences.
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online payment of processing fee cum registration(candidate registration)
|
July 14 to 17, 2023
|
Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Help Line Centres (HLC)
|
July 17 to 20, 2023
|
Exercising the web-options by the registered and eligible candidates
|
July 19 to 21, 2023
|
Change of options for the candidates
|
July 22, 2023
|
Release of seat allotments
|
July 25, 2023
|
Self-Reporting and reporting at college
|
July 25 to 30, 2023
|
Commencement of classwork
|
August 1, 2023
