MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Released: Download Class 5th, 8th 10th and 12th Result at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 OUT: MP State Open School (MPSOS) Education board has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025 on the official website on mpsos.nic.in. Students can check their results online by using their Roll Number and OS Roll Number.

Jul 1, 2025, 14:05 IST
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 released, check here.
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025. The results are declared on the official website on mpsos.nic.in. The exams were held for classes 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th. The exams were held from June 2 to 20, 2025 across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

MPSOS Examination 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MPSOS Examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Exam

Board name

Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mpsos.nic.in

State 

Madhya Pradesh 

Class(s) 

5

8

10

12

Exam dates 

June 2 - 20, 2025

Log in credentials 

Roll Number

OS Roll Number

Result date 

July 1, 2025

Result mode 

Online: Official website 

How to Download the MPSOS Results 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to check their MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the MPSOS official website at mpsos.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Result/migration’ tab under ‘Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana’ section
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. Click on ‘"Ruk Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12’
  5. In the login window, select your class in ‘Exam’ dropdown menu and ‘Your Roll Number/ OS Roll Number’
  6. Solve the captcha code
  7. Press on ‘Login’
  8. Your MPSOS Result 2025 will appear
  9. Check your details and download for future reference

