MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Released: Download Class 5th, 8th 10th and 12th Result at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025. The results are declared on the official website on mpsos.nic.in. The exams were held for classes 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th. The exams were held from June 2 to 20, 2025 across the state of Madhya Pradesh.
MPSOS Examination 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to MPSOS Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Exam
|
Board name
|
Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mpsos.nic.in
|
State
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Class(s)
|
5
8
10
12
|
Exam dates
|
June 2 - 20, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll Number
OS Roll Number
|
Result date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Result mode
|
Online: Official website
How to Download the MPSOS Results 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to check their MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the MPSOS official website at mpsos.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Result/migration’ tab under ‘Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana’ section
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Click on ‘"Ruk Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12’
- In the login window, select your class in ‘Exam’ dropdown menu and ‘Your Roll Number/ OS Roll Number’
- Solve the captcha code
- Press on ‘Login’
- Your MPSOS Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation