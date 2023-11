MPSOS Time Table 2023: MPSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule Here

MPSOS Time Table 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the exam timetable for the ‘’Ruk Jana Nahi” and “Aao Laut Chale” scheme today: November 30, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the exams can download the date sheet on the official website: mpsos.nic.in.

According to the MPSOS timetable 2023, MPSOS Class 12 exams 2023 will be held from December 13 to 30 whereas Class 10 exams will be held between December 15 and 28, 2023. Students can check out the complete MPSOS exam timetable 2023 here.

MPSOS Time Table 2023: MPSOS 10th Exam Dates

Check out the exam dates below:

Subjects Exam Dates Mathematics December 15, 2023 (Friday) Sanskrit December 18, 2023 (Monday) Science December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Hindi December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) Social Science December 21, 2023 (Thursday) English December 22, 2023 (Friday) Urdu December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbring December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Tabla Vadan(163), Tabla (164), Computer December 28, 2023 (Thursday)

MPSOS Time Table 2023: MPSOS 12th Exam Dates

Check out the exam dates below:

Subject Exam Dates Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art December 13, 2023 (Wednesday) Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing and Designing, Home Science (168), Book Keeping and Accountancy December 14, 2023 (Thursday) Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile December 15, 2023 (Friday) Mathematics, Political Science December 18, 2023 (Monday) Biology December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Hindi December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) English December 21, 2023 (Thursday) Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee December 22, 2023 (Friday) Informatics Practices December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) Urdu December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) Sanskrit December 28, 2023 (Thursday) NSQF Subjects December 29, 2023 (Friday) Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan (163), Tabla(164) December 30, 2023 (Saturday

DOWNLOAD MPSOS 10th, 12th TIME TABLE HERE