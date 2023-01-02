    MSBSHSE Exam 2023: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable Released, Get Direct Link Here

    Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Schedule is now available on the official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the 2023 exams can check the SSC and HSC Timetable Here. 

    Updated: Jan 2, 2023 14:21 IST
    Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule 2023
    Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 Datesheet. Candidates preparing for the Class 10 and 12 Maharashtra Board exams can visit the official website of the board to check the exam schedule. 

    According to the dates given, the Maharashtra SSC Exams will begin on March 2, 2023, and will conclude on March 25, 2023. The HSC General and Bifocal and the HSC Vocation Exams exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. 

    The Schedule for the Maharashtra SSC, HSC, and Vocation stream examinations have been released on the official website of the Maharashtra Board. Candidates can visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board or click on the direct link given here to check their exam schedule. 

    Notification - Click Here

    Maharashtra Board SSC 2023 Timetable - Click Here

    Maharashtra Board HSC Vocational 2023 Timetable- Click Here

    Maharashtra Board HSC Gen-Bifocal 2023 Timetable  - Click Here

    Maharashtra Board will conduct the class 10 and 12 examinations in two shifts. Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exam Shift 1 will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 Pm while the second shift of the exam will be conducted from 3 Pm to 6 PM. 

    Where and How to check Maharashtra SSC/ HSC Schedule

    The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exam schedules are available on the official website of the board. Candidates can visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in. To check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Schedule candidates can follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra Board official website

    Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC/ HSC/ Vocational Schedule link

    Step 3: The Timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the Maharashtra SSC/ HSC Timetable PDF 2023 for furthe reference

