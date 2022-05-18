Nagpur University Semester Exam 2022 to begin from 8th June, Detailed Timetable to be Out Soon on nagpuruniversity.ac.in

Nagpur University Semester Exam 2022: Ending the uncertainty around the Nagpur University Summer Semester Exam 2022, the university has confirmed the starting date for the upcoming Semester Exam 2022. As per the official update, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is all scheduled to begin from 8th June 2022. Media reports coming from local agencies have confirmed the development from a university official who said that the Nagpur University Summer Exams will begin from 8th June 2022. The announcement of Nagpur University Summer Exam dates comes as a major relief for the students who have been waiting for declaration of the exam dates. Students have been protesting demanding that the university announces the exam dates so that they can prepare for it accordingly.

UG Exams from 8th June, PG from 15th June

According to reports, the Nagpur University Summer Exam 2022 for undergraduate students will begin from 8th June 2022. This would be followed by the summer exams for postgraduate students from 15th June 2022 onwards. Apart from this, summer semester exams for 1st and 2nd year students will begin from 22nd June 2022. The varsity is in the final stages of finalizing the timetable for the upcoming exams. Once the exam schedule is finalized the same would be uploaded on the university’s website - nagpuruniversity.ac.in.

Nagpur University Exams to be held Online

The Nagpur University Summer Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in offline or pen-and-paper mode. The university’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BOEE) and Academic Council held meetings in April to finalize the details of the offline exam. However, following repeated protests from the students against holding offline exams.

