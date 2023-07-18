NCET 2023 Applications Extended, Check Last Date Here

NCET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) exam to July 25, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the NCET 2023 to get admission into 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central or state universities or institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs and government colleges can apply through the official website - ncet.samarth.ac.in

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the registration form is July 25, 2023, till 11.30 pm and fee payment is July 25, 2023, till 11.50 pm. The examination authority will open the NCET application correction window from July 25 to 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions available on the website before filling out the registration form.

The testing agency has also informed that candidates are not allowed to fill out more than one application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.

NCET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NCET exam in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the NCET application form July 25, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm) Last date for payment of the application fee July 25, 20223 (11.50 pm) Correction in particulars of online application form July 26 to 27, 2023

How to apply for NCET 2023 online?

Applicants can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for NCET 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NCET - ncet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details to register

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary details as asked

Step 6: Make the payment of the prescribed fee and download the application confirmation page for future use

